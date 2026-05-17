Why a 134-year-old Vishnu temple in Iran is capturing global attention after Amitabh Bachchan’s post

A centuries-old Hindu temple standing quietly in the heart of Iran has suddenly captured global attention after Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan shared visuals of the historic Vishnu Temple in Bandar Abbas on social media.

The actor’s Instagram post introduced millions of followers to one of the most unusual cultural landmarks in West Asia — a Hindu temple built inside the Islamic Republic of Iran during the late 19th century. The reel quickly went viral, sparking fascination over the deep historical ties between India and Iran that many had forgotten.

Advertisement

Captioning the visuals, Bachchan wrote: “The Ancient Hindu Vishnu Temple in Abbas Bandar, Iran .. Built in 1892 during the Qajar era, it was constructed for Hindu traders from India working in the city. the song .. in Persian.”

The post drew thousands of reactions, with many users expressing surprise that a Hindu temple existed in Iran, while others praised the enduring cultural links between the two civilizations.

A temple in Iran?

The Vishnu Temple is located in Bandar Abbas, a strategic port city along the Persian Gulf that historically served as a major trading hub connecting Persia, India, and the Arab world.

Built in 1892 during the reign of Iran’s Qajar dynasty, the temple was constructed for Hindu merchants and traders from India who had settled in the bustling port for business. During the 19th and early 20th centuries, Bandar Abbas witnessed active commercial exchanges involving Indian textiles, spices, and other goods.

Advertisement

Historians say many traders from regions such as Gujarat and Sindh established commercial networks across the Gulf, leaving behind cultural footprints that still survive today.

The temple remains one of the rare examples of Hindu religious architecture in Iran and stands as a reminder of centuries-old maritime trade relations between the Indian subcontinent and Persia.

Architecture reflects Indian influence

The structure’s design reflects a blend of Indian and Persian architectural styles. The temple’s whitewashed dome, symbolic motifs, and prayer halls resemble Hindu shrines found in western India, though adapted to local Iranian aesthetics.

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, one of Hinduism’s principal deities, the temple once functioned as a spiritual and community center for Indian traders living in the region.

Advertisement

Though regular worship is no longer conducted on the same scale as before, the site has been preserved as a historical monument and tourist attraction.

India-Iran cultural links run deep

The rediscovery of the Vishnu Temple has also reignited conversations about the long history of India-Iran ties that predate modern geopolitics.

For centuries, Persian culture influenced Indian art, language, architecture, and administration, particularly during the Mughal era. At the same time, Indian traders and communities established themselves across Persian Gulf ports, East Africa, and Central Asia.

Experts often point out that cultural exchange between the two regions moved not only through empires and diplomacy, but also through merchants, poets, travelers, and spiritual traditions.

The temple in Bandar Abbas stands as one such surviving symbol of that shared legacy.

Social media reacts

Following Bachchan’s post, social media users flooded comment sections with reactions ranging from disbelief to admiration.

Many described the temple as a “hidden gem,” while others said the structure reflected how interconnected civilizations were long before the modern era of borders and political divides.

The renewed attention has also sparked curiosity among Indian travelers and history enthusiasts eager to learn more about lesser-known heritage sites linked to the Indian diaspora abroad.

Advertisement

Headline Options

Amitabh Bachchan’s Viral Post Puts Iran’s Historic Vishnu Temple In Global Spotlight

Inside Iran’s 134-Year-Old Vishnu Temple That Astonished Amitabh Bachchan’s Fans

Why A Hindu Vishnu Temple Exists In Iran’s Bandar Abbas — And Why It’s Going Viral

Amitabh Bachchan Revives Interest In Ancient Hindu Temple Hidden In Iran

Iran’s Historic Vishnu Temple In Bandar Abbas Becomes Internet Sensation After Big B Post Keywords: