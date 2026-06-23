Why did Dettol’s ‘clean up toxic men’ message create a bigger mess in China?

British hygiene brand Dettol has apologised in China after an advertisement meant to challenge sexism triggered widespread criticism online, with users accusing the campaign of objectifying women instead, according to a report by the BBC.

The five-minute advert, designed like a short drama, was created for a multipurpose disinfectant product. It begins with a man searching for a partner who is “clean” and “not tainted by other men”.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The story later takes a turn when his new girlfriend confronts him over his views and ends the relationship. The advert then compares “toxic men” with bacteria and presents Dettol as the solution.

However, the campaign quickly faced criticism on Chinese social media, with many users questioning its message and calling for a boycott of the brand.

Don't Miss: 'They were more concerned about...': BioCompute founder explains why she left India to build deep-tech in US

Dettol says message was misunderstood

Dettol said the advertisement was intended to criticise gender stereotypes, but that short clips shared online changed how the campaign was understood.

"We recognise that it has offended many people, especially women. We take responsibility for any negligence in creating and reviewing the content of the advert," Dettol said in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

The company added that it would review its content moderation processes.

Dettol said it was founded with a mission to “protect the health” of families, but added that protection also means respecting people’s dignity and equality.

"But we are well aware that true protection also lies in safeguarding the dignity of every individual and their right to be treated equally," the company said.

Chinese internet users criticise campaign

The advert sparked heated debates across Chinese social media platforms, especially over its comparison between a person’s “purity” and the cleaning power of Dettol products.

"What a trashy advertisement. It's left me speechless," one user wrote on Weibo, China’s X-like platform.

Another user criticised the brand’s approach, writing: "What a hopeless company. What is their senior management doing? I'm never using Dettol again. There are so many brands in the market after all."

Advertisement

Manya Koetse, who runs the Eye on Digital China newsletter, said the campaign failed to deliver its intended message.

"Even if the intention was to portray the male character as being in the wrong, the message was conveyed so poorly that it backfired spectacularly," she said.

Another controversy for Dettol in China

The backlash is not the first time Dettol has faced criticism over its advertising in China.

The brand, owned by British consumer goods company Reckitt, also faced criticism last year over an advert featuring the line: "The woman was 'returned' just before her wedding; it must be because she was not clean."

The latest controversy has once again put the spotlight on how brands use social issues in advertising campaigns — and how quickly messages can be challenged online.