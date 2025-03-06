Why India’s middle class stays broke and how to break the cycle: CA’s survival guide to tackle financial struggles

The middle class in India faces a tough financial reality. Rising costs of living — spanning housing, education, and healthcare — outpace wage growth, making stability harder to achieve. Limited access to quality public services further strains household budgets, leaving many families in a perpetual financial bind.

Related Articles

Amid these challenges, chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik took to X (formerly Twitter) to outline why many middle-class Indians feel stuck and, more importantly, how they can break free.

The Middle-Class Money Trap in India! 😨 How to Break Free!



Being middle class isn’t just about earning decently—it’s about fighting financial struggles at every stage. Here’s why most people feel stuck & how to escape: 🧵👇#MoneyTalks #FinanceTips #investing… pic.twitter.com/o0ZbaJulTw — CA Nitin Kaushik (@Finance_Bareek) March 6, 2025

"Being middle class isn’t just about earning decently — it’s about fighting financial struggles at every stage," he wrote, before laying out key problem areas and solutions:

"1️⃣ Retirement? Most Are Unprepared

While EPF and PPF seem like good options, inflation erodes savings. ₹1 Cr today won’t be worth much in 30 years.

✅ Fix: Start SIPs in equity mutual funds. Aim for 20-30x annual expenses for a secure retirement.

2️⃣ Education Costs Are a Silent Killer

School and college fees are rising faster than salaries. By the time a child reaches college, costs could double.

✅ Fix: Build an education fund early — PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi (for daughters), or equity investments can help stay ahead.

3️⃣ One Medical Emergency Can Ruin You

Employer-provided health insurance might not be enough when medical bills hit ₹10L+.

✅ Fix: Buy a ₹10-20L health insurance plan and add critical illness cover for financial protection," kaushik warned.

“💡 Truth bomb: Most middle-class families work hard but remain trapped in this cycle,” he concluded.

Beyond personal finance struggles, systemic issues such as bureaucratic inefficiencies and weak infrastructure further limit upward mobility. Middle-class families often find themselves caught between managing daily expenses and securing their future, creating a cycle of financial stress that is difficult to escape.