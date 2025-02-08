scorecardresearch
‘If you show faith...’: CIO praises middle class-driven policies as BJP secures Delhi after 27 years

The post coincided with BJP’s victory in the Delhi assembly elections, marking the party’s return to power in the capital after 27 years. BJP secured 48 seats, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed just 22 seats in the 70-member assembly. 

Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner & CIO at Compcircle, believes governments that prioritize the middle class and small business owners will see significant economic and political gains.  

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chadha stated, “If u show faith in middle class and small businessmen, U will be rewarded economically and eventually politically. They are the backbone of the nation. Good economics is never bad politics.” His comment drew widespread support online.  

Chadha’s observation resonated with many, reinforcing the connection between sound economic policies and political success.  

Several users echoed Chadha’s views. One wrote, “Very true and well said, recent change in the new tax regime was a master stroke and the end result is in front of us - Delhi Election. Nifty will equally cheer on Monday 💚.”  

Another user commented, “Absolutely Sir.! The strength of a nation lies in its hardworking middle class, small entrepreneurs who drive economic growth, innovation & prosperity. A thriving middle class means a stronger nation, & good governance that supports them will always find the people's trust.”  

A third added, “Parties should focus on this band of population with the intent of increasing base size by focusing on poverty.”  

Published on: Feb 08, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
