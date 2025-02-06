'A salaried middle class person like me...': Accenture employee builds Rs 5 crore net worth in 11 years

From a salaried middle-class professional to a Rs 5 crore net worth in just 11 years — Gurgaon-based Accenture employee Gurjot Ahluwalia claims to have cracked the financial code.

Sharing his milestone on social media, he called it his biggest achievement of 2024 and posted a screenshot of his financial tracking app, showing Rs 5 crore in assets with liabilities of just Rs 2.7 lakh.

His goal? Financial independence by 2025.

Ahluwalia credits his success to a three-pronged strategy—career growth for higher earnings, disciplined saving through delayed gratification, and strategic equity investments. He also pointed to two key factors that gave him an edge: no debt (his parents funded his education) and no rent (since he lived with them).

However, even his portfolio wasn’t immune to recent market turbulence. He noted an 8-10% dip in his net worth due to market corrections, as the Nifty index dropped over 10% from its highs, with mid-cap and small-cap stocks taking even steeper hits.

When asked about his financial habits, Ahluwalia emphasized keeping liabilities low, generally under Rs 1 lakh. At the time of responding to a netizen's query about his debt, he was traveling to Dubai.

Hitting this milestone was my biggest achievement in 2024.



A salaried middle class person like me went from 0 to ₹5,00,00,000 in 11 years.



3 Key Elements



1. Professional Growth - high income

2. Aggressive savings - delay gratification

3. Equity investing - owning businesses pic.twitter.com/t3niPluPW7 — Gurjot Ahluwalia (@gurjota) February 2, 2025

In one of his videos, he reinforced a core investing principle: "Time in the market matters more than timing the market."

His story struck a chord online. One user wrote, "Many congratulations!! You are a very smart and sensible investor. I am sure you will go a long way." Another praised his patience, writing, "Instant gratification generally erodes a lot of wealth. Kudos to you."

A third user summed up the lesson best: "Amazing example of consistency and patience. Though many cannot replicate stock picks, almost all can learn the value of investing over long periods of time and exercising extreme patience."