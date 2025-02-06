scorecardresearch
'A salaried middle class person like me...': Accenture employee builds Rs 5 crore net worth in 11 years

Ahluwalia credits his success to a three-pronged strategy—career growth for higher earnings, disciplined saving through delayed gratification, and strategic equity investments.

From a salaried middle-class professional to a Rs 5 crore net worth in just 11 years — Gurgaon-based Accenture employee Gurjot Ahluwalia claims to have cracked the financial code. 

Sharing his milestone on social media, he called it his biggest achievement of 2024 and posted a screenshot of his financial tracking app, showing Rs 5 crore in assets with liabilities of just Rs 2.7 lakh. 

His goal? Financial independence by 2025.

Ahluwalia credits his success to a three-pronged strategy—career growth for higher earnings, disciplined saving through delayed gratification, and strategic equity investments. He also pointed to two key factors that gave him an edge: no debt (his parents funded his education) and no rent (since he lived with them).

However, even his portfolio wasn’t immune to recent market turbulence. He noted an 8-10% dip in his net worth due to market corrections, as the Nifty index dropped over 10% from its highs, with mid-cap and small-cap stocks taking even steeper hits.

When asked about his financial habits, Ahluwalia emphasized keeping liabilities low, generally under Rs 1 lakh. At the time of responding to a netizen's query about his debt, he was traveling to Dubai.

In one of his videos, he reinforced a core investing principle: "Time in the market matters more than timing the market."

His story struck a chord online. One user wrote, "Many congratulations!! You are a very smart and sensible investor. I am sure you will go a long way." Another praised his patience, writing, "Instant gratification generally erodes a lot of wealth. Kudos to you."

A third user summed up the lesson best: "Amazing example of consistency and patience. Though many cannot replicate stock picks, almost all can learn the value of investing over long periods of time and exercising extreme patience."

Published on: Feb 06, 2025, 9:17 AM IST
