Why Mount Everest changes its height

The world's tallest mountain added a few centimetres to its official height on Tuesday. Mount Everest added 0.86 metre to its height. It is now 8,848.86 metres in height.

Were you aware that Mount Everest keeps changing its height ?

Mount Everest's changing height says that the highest mountain in the world rose from a tectonic collision that continues to influence its height today. Mount Everest, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas, was formed from a tectonic smashup between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates tens of millions of years ago. The collision crumpled the mountains, raising mountains along some 1,500 miles. The collision continues to this day, which is, in part, why Everest's altitude is always changing.

Nepal and China jointly announced the new height of Mount Everest as 8,848.86 meters in a high-profile virtual ceremony. The Presidents of both countries exchanged letters with their foreign ministers in attendance, aimed at demonstrating the deepening ties between China and Nepal.

The snow laden mountain sits on an expanse of mottled gray rocks that once lay on the ocean floor.

Mount Everest isn't the first peak to see its height revised but it's probably the first to get taller rather than shrink.

Also read: Now you can buy lab-grown meat in this country!

Also read: India likely to resume oil imports from Iran, Venezuela under Biden presidency