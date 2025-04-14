'Why not fix your country...': Viral post slams massive immigration, says West can’t absorb millions of Indians

For millions in India's middle class, the dream of a better life often lies beyond the country's borders. Faced with stagnant wages, rigid hierarchies, and a sluggish job market, many believe immigration is the only way to achieve personal and professional fulfillment.

In a country where skilled youth outpace the available opportunities, the promise of merit-based recognition, cleaner living conditions, and a more stable system abroad proves too strong to ignore. But as the exodus grows, so does the debate — especially from those in host countries wondering: what happens when the dream becomes a demographic shift?

Challenging this sentiment, a Reddit user — identifying as a German national — questioned the sustainability of mass Indian immigration to the West. “The Western world doesn’t have the capacity to take in hundreds of millions of Indians without itself becoming India,” the user wrote. They also asked why Indians don’t focus instead on fixing the issues at home: “Why don’t you try to develop your own country and make it a livable place?”

Citing observations from their university, the user added, “I’ve noticed that many Indians are desperately trying to immigrate... There are simply too many Indians in the world. Even if only 5% immigrated, that’s over 60 million people. If too many from a culturally foreign group come in a short time, it leads to racism and conflict.” They referenced a German saying: “Whoever takes in half of Calcutta doesn’t help Calcutta but becomes Calcutta themselves.”

The post struck a chord, prompting a flood of responses.

“There is a lot of wrong things in India, but worst among all is the mindset,” one commenter wrote. Highlighting issues like civic apathy and lack of basic hygiene, they added, “Most Indians who go abroad do so for the most basic things: good food, clean air, clean water, civic sense, work-life balance... Your point is valid but fixing India needs a massive mindset shift, and God only knows how many generations that will take.”

Another pointed to global economic realities. “If the West invested in India like they did in post-war Europe or Japan, sure, maybe people would stay. But capital is in the West, and people follow capital. If liberal democracies didn’t want Indians, they’d ban immigration — but they don’t.”

A third echoed that change must come from within. “There are plenty of people working to make India better. Others leave. It’s personal choice. Some go abroad for education with plans to return — because in India, quality education is still a privilege.”

Meanwhile, an Indian student in Germany shared a different take — focused on behaviour abroad. “Indian students tend to be really loud in public... eating masala-filled food in packed metros, blasting Hindi music at uni parties. It gets uncomfortable. We flaunt our culture without reading the room, and then cry racism when locals react. We need to look inward.