Wing Commander Abhinandan's 51 Squadron, Minty Agarwal's 601 Signal Unit to be awarded citation

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's 51 Squadron will be awarded unit citation by Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. The honour will be bestowed on the squadron for thwarting Pakistani aerial attack and shooting down an F-16 fighter aircraft on February 27.

Commanding officer Group Captain Satish Pawar will receive the award on October 8.

Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal's 601 Signal Unit will also be awarded for its role in Balakot strike and foiling aerial attack by Pakistan earlier this year.

Number nine squadron whose Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft carried out the Balakot strikes will also be awarded.

Wing Commander Abhinandan's MiG-21 Bison was shot down in a dogfight moments after he took down a Pakistani Air Force's F-16. He was captured by Pakistani forces on February 27. He was eventually released by Pakistan on March 1. The 36-year-old IAF pilot had sustained injuries while ejecting from his MiG-21 Bison.

Wing Commander Abhinandan was conferred the Vir Chakra on Independence Day this year. The pilots who carried out the aerial strikes were also honoured with the Vayu Sena Medal for destroying Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Balakot.

