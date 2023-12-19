With events like World Cup and Backstreet Boys concert, 2023 marked a seismic shift in India’s live entertainment landscape: BookMyShow

After two years of being locked up due to the pandemic, it was in 2023 that live entertainment really came of age. According to BookMyShow, Indians have chosen premium live entertainment and elevated their experience this year with an impressive growth of 82% over last year for specially crafted international live events, accompanied by a 2.3x growth in BookMyShow Live’s consumer cohort of premium event-goers.

In 2023, over 949,455 live entertainment enthusiasts from top metros as well as Tier II cities like Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and Nagpur came out for live event experiences, marking an extraordinary growth of 225% in ticket sales from last year for the platform.

India was pinned on the global map of live entertainment this year with the inclusion of global sensations like Lollapalooza India 2023, Trevor Noah’s stand-up comedy show, Daniel Sloss, concerts of Backstreet Boys and Westlife, Jay Shetty and MotoGP hitting Indian shores for the first time.

“The year 2023 has marked a seismic shift in India’s live entertainment landscape, with a resounding resurgence of real-life experiences post-pandemic. While this is obviously heightened across metro markets, it is not confined to these alone. Tier II and III cities are now the thriving hubs for out-of-home entertainment, showing tremendous growth and evolution in their appetite,” Anil Makhija, COO–Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said.

He said artists are embarking on expansive tours spanning 15+ cities, exemplified by Vir Das’s 22-city tour. “This expansion signals a new era where live entertainment transcends boundaries. Owing to astute business acumen, events in Tier II and III cities are experiencing a rapid sell-out phenomenon, driven by a strategic blend of audience capacity management and effective pricing strategies,” he said.

According to the company, beyond music and comedy, diverse genres like live performances, curated IPs such as Nykaaland in new and allied industries like beauty and immersive experiences drawn from artistic expressions like Van Gogh 360 are driving this industry shift. “Brands recognise the potential, integrating live entertainment into their annual budgets for real-time audience engagement. Initiatives like early bird ticket sale phases showcase fan-first strategies and have been met with phenomenal responses,” Makhija said.

Large-scale events like the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, Lollapalooza India, Nykaaland, Bandland and single-artist live entertainment experiences such as Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour, Trevor Noah: Off The Record Tour, Westlife: Wild Dreams Tour and more have set the bar for unparalleled on-ground consumer experiences, catering to the rising demand for quality, curated out-of-home live entertainment. BookMyShow said.

“Our focus remains on elevating and prioritising the fan experience by enhancing peripheral offerings including on-ground engagements, F&B and hospitality, parking and seamless ingress management. As we propel the live entertainment industry to new heights, our commitment remains unwavering – the consumer, the fan, the spectator – however you may call them - stands atop our pyramid,” he adds.

Also Read: Sony’s India unit says it is yet to agree to Zee’s merger deadline extension request