Business Today
Woman ditches job sites, hunts for jobs on Hinge, ‘Desperate not to starve, are you guys hiring?’

Tired of job portals, woman asks Hinge matches for work (Photos: Coca/X) Tired of job portals, woman asks Hinge matches for work (Photos: Coca/X)

A woman, frustrated with job-hunting on traditional portals, decided to use the dating app Hinge to network her way into employment—and social media is eating it up.

Posting on X, the woman, known as Coca, shared screenshots of her Hinge conversations, where she bypassed the usual small talk and went straight for job inquiries.

"I’m done with Indeed applications I’m taking matters into my own hands," she declared in her now-viral post, which has racked up over 2 million views.

Her strategy? Cold-pitching job opportunities to matches who liked her photos. When one user reacted to her picture, she fired back with: “Are you guys hiring?” Another lucky suitor was met with “Could you get me a job?”

In one exchange, she shut down a compliment and redirected the conversation to potential employment. In another, she playfully claimed to love investment banking as a ‘favourite hobby’ before asking if her match could hook her up with a job.

Social media said- This might actually work. Online, users applauded her unconventional approach, calling it both “brilliant” and “smart.”

One user commented, “This is amazing and I hope it works. I mean, it’s probably not gonna work out from those random likes because I don’t think they’re gonna reply in an appropriate way, but this thread going viral is gonna land you somewhere. I have a feeling.”

Another simply added, “You’re gonna make it.”

The reality of job hunting

In a follow-up post, Coca explained her situation further, writing, “Currently intern audio engineering/studio hand However I am willing to learn and do ANYTHING. I’m a fast learner, proficient at anything I need to do and desperate to not starve.”

With hiring getting more competitive and networking being key, some think her viral moment might just land her the job she’s after.

Published on: Feb 20, 2025, 3:32 PM IST
