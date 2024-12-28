Woman gets sacked for wearing sports shoes at work, wins Rs 32 lakh compensation

A 20-year-old woman was granted £30,000 (around Rs 32.2 lakh) in compensation after being fired from her position at a recruitment agency for wearing trainers to work. Elizabeth Benassi, who started her job at Maximus UK Services in 2022 at 18 years old, argued that she was unfairly singled out for her choice of footwear, even though other colleagues wore similar shoes without facing any consequences.

Benassi’s case was heard at an employment tribunal in Croydon, south London, which ruled in her favour. The tribunal concluded that the company had a "desire to find fault" with the young employee and failed to properly communicate its dress code policy.

Having been employed for only three months, Benassi argued that she was unfairly targeted and treated "like a child" by her manager, who criticized her choice of trainers. She explained that most of her colleagues were in their twenties, but as the youngest employee, she faced excessive scrutiny and "micromanagement" due to her age.

Employment Judge Forwell observed that Benassi was unjustly confronted about her footwear when she arrived at the office. “No allowance was made for the fact that she was new and may not have been familiar with the dress code,” the judge stated. “It was therefore a clear unfairness and indicates a desire to find fault.”

The tribunal also dismissed the agency’s claim that Benassi had been informed about the dress code policy. Judge Forwell highlighted that, had such information been provided, it likely would have been mentioned in an email exchange at the time.

Maximus UK Services, a recruitment agency for the Department for Work and Pensions, denied any wrongdoing in the case. However, the tribunal found the company guilty of victimisation and awarded Benassi £29,187 in compensation.

While the tribunal ruled in favor of Benassi on the victimisation claim, it dismissed her additional allegation of age-related harassment.

The case has sparked widespread discussions about how young workers are treated in the workplace and the potential for age-based discrimination. The tribunal's ruling highlights the importance of clear communication regarding workplace policies and emphasizes the need for fair and respectful treatment of new employees.