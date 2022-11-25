Woman loses iPhone in sea, finds it in working condition a year later

A woman from UK's Hampshire who lost her phone in the water last year was able to find it in perfect working condition. A dog walker named Bradley Cotton found the phone after it washed up near a beach. She had lost her iPhone 8 Plus in the water.

According to a report by The Sun UK, paddle boarder Clare Atfield dropped her iPhone 8+ in August 2021 while out on her board. “The case contained a medical card which had Clare’s mother’s details on so the dog walker was able to track down Clare and return her handset," the report stated.

While explaining how she lost her phone, she said, “I started paddleboarding in April 2021 and always kept my phone around my neck. I had been paddleboarding quite far out to sea but I fell off my board. I got back on and kept going — but then realised I had lost my phone. It was quite far out to sea but it was inside one of those phone protection cases so it must have sunk and just stayed there."

"It's crazy that it still worked, but it works perfectly. It had not actually even traveled that far strangely,” Claire said. She added that she always paddle boards with her phone around her neck, but on August 4 she had fallen off the board. She quickly descended back down before realising she had lost the phone and it was no longer hanging around her neck.

A medical card with Atfield's mother's information was discovered in the waterproof bag found with the device. This helped the dog walker in locating Atfield and returning her phone.

According to Atfield, who spoke to The Sun UK, the smartphone's back panel is completely smashed. When she saw it, she assumed that water had gotten in and damaged the phone. "I'm stunned more damage wasn’t caused to it; especially how rough the sea can get down there.”

