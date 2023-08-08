Woman shares about ex-Qualcomm engineer who's earning more by driving cab, leaves netizens amused

The worsening macroeconomic situation in the world has led to mass lay-offs at many big tech firms. And those who were not laid-off had to take major pay cuts, due to which some of them started moonlighting, freelancing or even changing their profession entirely.

Now, a woman has shared her encounter with a person under similar circumstances on X, formerly known as Twitter. The woman named Shweta Kukreja shared that she met a cab driver on Saturday last week who turned out to be an engineer. Not only that, the man used to work for American semiconductor and software giant, Qualcomm but chose to drive a cab as it pays better.

Shweta wrote on Twitter, “I was in a cab yesterday and that driver was an engineer. He said he earns more from the cab driving than his corporate job at Qualcomm.”

I was in a cab yesterday and that driver was an engineer.



He said he earns more from the cab driving than his corporate job at Qualcomm. 🥲 — Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) August 6, 2023

The tweet saw mixed comments as one of the users wrote, “Uski Quality me hi kuch kami hogi.”

Uski Quality me hi kuch kami hogi — CA Mohan Goyal (@FcaMohan) August 6, 2023

While another user shared a similar story about a panipuriwala, “Panipuri wala near my society earns a 3-4 lakhs a month hes just 6th passed he told me..now he has opened another stall in other place.”

panipuri wala near my society earns a 3-4 lakhs a month hes just 6th passed he told me..now he has opened another stall in other place — Shivanand chavhan (@shivanand_08) August 6, 2023

Another user tried to connect it with the competition between MediaTek and Qualcomm, “Isiliye Snapdragon peeche reh gaya aur @MediaTek aage nikal raha hai.”

Isiliye Snapdragon peeche reh gaya aur @MediaTek aage nikal raha hai. — Shubham Agrawal (@shubhama83) August 6, 2023

One user named Saurabh Kumar shared the income of a momos vendor, “I once talked to a momo wala who said he makes 2Lakh after profit per month.”

I once talked to a momo wala who said he makes 2Lakh after profit

Per month August 6, 2023

Another user named Harkamal Singh said, “ Sad reality but true My cousin is also the same example as him. I know how he feels.”

Sad reality but true 👍

My cousin is also the same example as him.

I know how he feels. — Harkamal Singh (@LotusOfGod) August 8, 2023

Qualcomm has already laid-off 415 employees this year and is planning to reduce its workforce further after recording a 25% decrease in mobile chips sales.

The tech giant reported its Q3 FY23 earnings last week in which it saw a 52 per cent decrease in net income year-on-year.