'Women belong in the kitchen': Burger King apologises for sexist tweets after backlash

Fast-food giant Burger King has apologised for a thread of sexist tweets on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021. The now-deleted tweet reads, "Women belong in the kitchen."

The now-deleted tweet garnered over 59,700 retweets and more than 94,800 likes.

Along with this tweet, the brand also published a full-page ad that read "Women belong in the kitchen" in large bold print on the New York Times print edition. The ad further read, "Fine dining kitchens, food truck kitchens, award-winning kitchens, casual dining kitchens, ghost kitchens, Burger King kitchens. If there's a professional kitchen, women belong there."

Netizens did not take kindly to the posts. The Internet erupted and dug up old tweets by the burger giant.

