'Women belong in the kitchen': Burger King apologises for sexist tweets after backlash

Burger King viral tweet on women: Following the backlash from netizens, the brand issued an apology and deleted the original tweets, citing they didn't want to leave any space open for abusive comments

Burger King is in the middle of a controversy due to its tweet on International Women's Day 2021 (Image: Reuters) Burger King is in the middle of a controversy due to its tweet on International Women's Day 2021 (Image: Reuters)

Fast-food giant Burger King has apologised for a thread of sexist tweets on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021. The now-deleted tweet reads, "Women belong in the kitchen."

The now-deleted tweet garnered over 59,700 retweets and more than 94,800 likes.

Along with this tweet, the brand also published a full-page ad that read "Women belong in the kitchen" in large bold print on the New York Times print edition. The ad further read, "Fine dining kitchens, food truck kitchens, award-winning kitchens, casual dining kitchens, ghost kitchens, Burger King kitchens. If there's a professional kitchen, women belong there."

Netizens did not take kindly to the posts. The Internet erupted and dug up old tweets by the burger giant.


Following the backlash from netizens, the brand issued an apology and deleted the original tweets, citing they didn't want to leave any space open for abusive comments.

"We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we're sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20 per cent of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time," Burger King tweeted.

The brand added, "We decided to delete the original tweet after our apology. It was brought to our attention that there were abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that."

