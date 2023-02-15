Women's Premier League: Tennis star Sania Mirza joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as mentor

Women's Premier League: Ace tennis player Sania Mirza has been appointed as the team mentor of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), which will kick start on March 4.

On Wednesday, the franchise tweeted: “The pioneer in Indian sports for women, a youth icon, someone who has played Bold and broken barriers throughout her career, and a champion on and off the field. We are proud to welcome Sania Mirza as the mentor of the RCB women’s cricket team.”

The pioneer in Indian sports for women, a youth icon, someone who has played Bold and broken barriers throughout her career, and a champion on and off the field. We are proud to welcome Sania Mirza as the mentor of the RCB women’s cricket team. 🤩#PlayBold @MirzaSania pic.twitter.com/eMOMU84lsC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 15, 2023

Mirza is the first Indian woman to win six Grand Slams. She played her last major tournament at the 2023 Australian Open in January. Mirza is expected to join the Bangalore team after the conclusion of the ATP Dubai Open, which is likely to be her last professional tournament.

On her appointment as the mentor for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mirza said: “It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women’s team as a mentor. Indian women’s cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women’s Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch. RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonate with my vision and outlook as that’s how I have approached my playing career and it’s also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement.”

RCB lineup for Women's Premier League

On Wednesday, the Bangalore franchise said that Australian Ben Sawyer will be the head coach of the team. Sawyer is the head coach of New Zealand Women and was part of the Women's World Cup-winning side with Australia last year as the assistant coach.

The team owners have included top players for the inaugural season this year with Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Sophie Devine, Dane van Niekerk, and Richa Ghosh.

The team will open its WPL campaign on March 5, the second day of the tournament, against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium.

The full list of players bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore is as follows:

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Disha Kasat

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Poonam Khemnar

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy