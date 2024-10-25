'Wondering how your auto-rickshaw bill is travelling faster than light?': Mumbai Police has a solution

High fares from autorickshaws have become a significant concern for commuters across India, prompting the Mumbai Traffic Police to take action.

The police department recently released a video guide designed to educate commuters on how to identify manipulated autorickshaw meters and avoid potential overcharging. The video, shared via the platform X (formerly Twitter), includes practical tips on recognizing faulty meters, with an emphasis on empowering passengers to ensure fair pricing.

In the clip, a police officer highlights a critical sign of tampering: a blinking light present after the last digit on the fare meter. The officer explains that if the light remains visible or keeps flashing after the meter is turned off, it indicates a tampered meter, likely leading to inflated charges.

"Wondering how your autorickshaw bill is travelling faster than light? No rocket science – here’s a simple guide to help you identify whether the autorickshaw meter is faulty or not. Stay aware, identify, and complain about faulty meters," the Mumbai Traffic Police stated in their tweet accompanying the video.

Stay aware, identify, and complain about the faulty meters.#MTPCommuteTips pic.twitter.com/0NXhOozoMl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 23, 2024

The police department also provided contact information for reporting defective meters. Passengers can reach out to the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) helplines for assistance: RTO Mumbai Central at 9076201010 or via email at mh01taxicomplaint@gmail.com, and RTO Mumbai West at 9920240202 or mh02.autotaxicomplaint@gmail.com.

The awareness campaign has resonated with the public, as the video has garnered over 388,000 views online.

In a follow-up statement, authorities reported that legal action has already been initiated against drivers found tampering with meters, including the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs). Vehicles identified as tampered have been seized, and drivers’ operating permits have been revoked, effectively ending their ability to operate as autorickshaw drivers.