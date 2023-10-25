World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya likely to miss India's matches against England, Sri Lanka, says report

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya may miss India's next two World Cup 2023 league games against England on October 29 and Sri Lanka on November 2. The all-rounder will only be available for the last two World Cup league matches against South Africa, on November 5, and Netherlands on November 12, Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

Pandya twisted his left ankle during the match against Bangladesh in Pune in the ODI World Cup 2023 played last week. He then missed the last game against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22. He was rushed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his injury and was under observation.

“Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,”BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said in its statement.

He was expected to join the Indian team in Mumbai or Kolkata. Pandya, as per the report, has started bowling due to his injury.

"Hardik is still under medication. While the swelling on his left ankle has subsided considerably, he will start bowling only towards the weekend. Right now, important is to give him time to recover," an NCA source told PTI.

The Indian team management doesn't want to push him to return and is hoping to include him after he is completely fit.

With the Indian team on a winning streak in this World Cup, the team management wants a completely fit Pandya for the semis.

"Pandya has suffered a bad sprain but fortunately not a fracture. The BCCI medical team wants to take maximum precautions. He is likely to miss the next two to three matches. The team wants him fully fit for the knock-out stage," a BCCI official said.

In Pandya's absence, Team India may see Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami get a chance to play against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Suryakumar Yadav got a chance to play his maiden World Cup match against New Zealand on October 22, but scored only 2 runs. He was dismissed in run out with Virat Kohli.

Mohammed Shami, on the other hand, delivered his career best of 5/54. Three out of five of the wickets were bowled dismissals and other two were catches that taken by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. After taking 5/69 against England in the 2019 edition, Shami became the first Indian cricket to pick up two five-wicket hauls in an ODI World Cup.

