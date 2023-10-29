World Cup 2023: Irked Bangladesh supporter hits himself with slipper after team loses to Netherlands; video goes viral

On Saturday, after the Bangladesh team lost against the Netherlands in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a cricket fan from Bangladesh was seen venting his frustration. This supporter, who came to watch the match, slammed players for their poor performance on the ground.

The video of this fan venting out in frustration is now going viral on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). In the video, it can be seen that along with taking out his frustration through words, the fan went ahead and slapped himself with a slipper in anger.

The video's caption reads, “Bangladesh fan after loss to Netherlands says Shakib, Mushfiqur and all Bangladeshi players should be slapped with shoes and then proceeds to slap himself with his own shoe! Unreal entertainment.”

Bangladesh fan after loss to Netherlands says Shakib, Mushfiqur and all Bangladeshi players should be slapped with shoes and then proceeds to slap himself with his own shoe! 😂😂😂😂



Unreal entertainment 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TwveqpV8mx — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) October 28, 2023

After the video was posted, several reactions came in from internet users. One user wrote, “Sportsman spirit missing! You win some you lose some (time). Ridiculing shows insensitivity! Be any team country.”

Another user commented, “Teams Like kenya, zimbabwe, Bangladesh they just contribute to the other teams to get aheadd in their journey in that particular trophy from that to me since they debued in the ticket journey they never did something extraordinary same thing continues they lose everytime.”

“Why people believe these kind of team that they will win something big they never had anything great in their training facility so hiw can you expect then to do something big yes sometimes by fluke they beat top teams that doesn't mean they are good teams. Since last 20years it's happening like this.. So that's no new thing about it,” the user added.

Teams Like kenya, zimbabwe, Bangladesh they just contribute to the other teams to get aheadd in their journey in that particular trophy from that to me since they debued in the ticket journey they never did something extraordinary same thing continues they lose everytime. — VIJAY MOSES DARJEE (@moses_darjee) October 29, 2023

Why people believe these kind of team that they will win something big they never had anything great in their training facility so hiw can you expect then to do something big yes sometimes by fluke they beat top teams that doesn't mean they are good teams — VIJAY MOSES DARJEE (@moses_darjee) October 29, 2023

“There own ego is the reason of there downfall.. They started winning couple of matched and went crazy.. Made derogatory pics of Dhoni and Indian cricket team. Started nagin dance... Dhoni went on to win the world cup, they went downhill,” wrote a third user.

There own ego is the reason of there downfall.. They started winning couple of matched and went crazy.. Made derogatory pics of Dhoni and Indian cricket team. Started nagin dance... Dhoni went on to win the world cup, they went downhill.. — Hartosh (@HartoshStartup) October 29, 2023

Bangladesh got off to a strong start with the ball, taking the Netherlands to 63-4 at one point, but they gave up the lead as the latter eventually scored 229 with 68 from captain Scott Edwards. Afterward, the Netherlands came out swinging and bowled Bangladesh out at a mere 142 to win their second match of the tournament.

Also watch: World Cup 2023 match today, Rohit Sharma-led Team India vs Jos Buttler-led England; Ind vs Eng Team squads, toss timings, live streaming details, Hardik Pandya’s injury update