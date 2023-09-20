World Cup 2023’s official anthem ‘Dil Jashn Bole’ featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma released, leaves netizens divided

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the World Cup 2023 official anthem titled Dil Jashn Bole, featuring Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. The anthem has been penned by Shloke Lal and Saaveri Verma and the music has been given by Pritam. Dil Jashn Bole has been sung by Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, and Charan. The rap portion of the anthem has been written and performed by Charan.

The anthem begins with Ranveer Singh’s entry into the coach of a train, who then proceeds to ask one of the passengers, “Aren’t you a cricket fan?” The passenger then asks him what it takes to be a fan. To this, Singh replies: “All it takes is one day because this is ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup boss”.

It then proceeds to show Pritam performing the anthem with Singh and band members along with sequences with the fans inside the train, wherein Dhanashree Verma enters the scene. Singh and Verma are seen dancing enthusiastically with the fans. The ICC shared the anthem’s video on X formerly known as Twitter and wrote: “DIL JASHN BOLE! Official anthem arriving now on platform 2023. Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever!”

Soon after the anthem was released on ICC’s official handle, it left netizens divided. While some appreciated Ranveer Singh’s energy and the anthem’s vibe, others said they found it too loud. One user also tagged former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag and said that Pakistan is missing from this anthem.

“Ranveer Singh is too energetic. He can bring colours in any kind of anthem, movie or even in ads… Let the World Cup celebration start with this awesome #CWC2023 anthem (sic),” a user wrote. “The official anthem sounds amazing! Can’t wait to join the cricket jashn and groove to the music,” another user wrote.

Another user said: “This is not what I expected; I wanted Indian classical with pop and something more relatable as cricketer. Where is the soul of cricket, gully cricket? Where is the diversity of India united through cricket?”

The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 will be organised from October 5 till November 19. The tournament will start with the clash between England vs New Zealand on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash will take place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium whereas the India vs Sri Lanka match will take place on November 2 in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The final World Cup 2023 match will be held on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

