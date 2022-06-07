World Food Safety Day 2022: Find out more about its history, theme and importance

Every year, June 7 is observed as World Food Safety Day worldwide. The birth of this campaign was with the end goal of promoting awareness while bringing out the necessary steps to prevent, detect and manage food-borne risks and diseases.

The United Nations General Assembly launched the campaign, World Food Safety Day in 2018, to bring about awareness of the importance of this issue. Every year, the organisation pursues a new campaign with the main aim of food safety.

According to UN's official report, World Food Safety Day intends the campaign to emphasise on the importance of taking a holistic approach to the food system for improved health in the long run and to prevent food-borne diseases.

Theme

This year’s theme is “Safer food, better health”. It is no mystery that the cleaner the food, the healthier the human body is. The UN has added that safe and clean food is the “most critical guarantor for good health”. The global body has further added that this year the focus will be entirely on increasing the initiatives and conversations that will ultimately revolve around the transformation of food systems that aim to deliver better health while also focusing on sustainability.

History and Significance

The UN earmarked two of its agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), to promote food safety and its importance across the world.

The WHO and the FAO, in turn, decided that June 7 every year will be celebrated as World Food Safety Day.

On December 20, 2018, a resolution was adopted in the United Nations General Assembly to mark June 7 every year as "celebrating the myriad benefits of safe food". Around two months later, the World Health Assembly passed a resolution that June 7 will be considered World Food Safety Day every year.

Importance

On average, over 600 million people globally fall ill, and over 420,000 succumb and die after consuming food contaminated by viruses, bacteria, parasites, or any chemical substance.

Contaminated food also tampers with the development of many middle and lower-income economies that lose over US$ 110 billion in terms of disability, severe illnesses or even premature death.

This day aims to highlight and strengthen efforts to promote safe and healthy food while reducing the burden of food-borne ailments and diseases globally.