World Laughter Day 2020: Check history, importance, inspiring quotes

Every year on May's first Sunday World Laughter Day is observed to raise awareness about laughter and its healing benefits. This year the day falls on May 3, 2020. More than 70 countries around the world celebrate World Laughter Day on the first Sunday of May.

The World Laughter Day was first celebrated on May 10, 1998, in Mumbai, India. The day was arranged by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement.

Kataria who was inspired to start the Laughter Yoga movement in part by the facial feedback hypothesis, which postulates that a person's facial expressions can have an effect on their emotions.

FAMOUS QUOTES ON LAUGHTER