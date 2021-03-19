World Sleep Day 2021: Theme, quotes, how poor sleep can affect you

World Sleep Day is celebrated on the Friday before the Vernal Equinox every year. This year, World Sleep Day falls on March 19, 2021. Organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society, this day aims to reduce sleep problems through better prevention and management of sleep disorders.

How poor sleep can Affect you

Not sleeping well can have some serious effects on the functioning of your body. Lack of sleep can affect a person's appetite since this can increase the production of ghrelin (hormone that stimulates appetite) and reduce the secretion of leptin (hormone that suppresses appetite), which, in turn leads to weight gain.

Not getting proper sleep can impact a person's ability to memorise and remember things. Lack of sleep can also become a cause for severe health problems like heart attack, heart failure, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure and irregular heartbeat, according to WebMD.

World Sleep Day quotes

"A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures for anything."

"Three meals plus bedtime make four sure blessings each day."- Mason Cooley

"A day without sleep is like a cupcake without frosting."- Terri Guillemets

"Sleep is the best meditation."- Dalai Lama

"The best bridge between despair and hope is a good night's sleep."- E. Joseph Cossman.

