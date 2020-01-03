scorecardresearch
World War 3 trends on Twitter after US kills Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani

World War 3 trends on Twitter: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised to take revenge for the death of Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

Following US' airstrikes on Iran, "World War 3" started trending on Twitter. On Thursday night, US carried out airstrikes in Baghdad killing Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was regarded as the second-most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The overnight attack was authorised by US President Donald Trump to protect US personnel abroad, the Pentagon said. "General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more," the Department of Defence said.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised to take revenge for the death of Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. "With his departure and with God's power, his work and path will not cease, and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night's incident," said Khamenei in a statement.

Israel put its army on high alert and US allies in Europe including Britain, France and Germany voiced concerns about an escalation in tensions. The US embassy in Baghdad urged all American citizens to depart Iraq immediately.

Amid the developments, Brent crude oil prices rose up to $69.16 per barrel marking a spike of 4.39% -- its highest level since September.

In the midst of escalating tensions between US and Iran, Twitter foresaw another World War. Talk about the tensions made World War III the top trend on Twitter. While a lot of people spoke about how this could indeed lead to a war, some did not miss the opportunity to make a meme out of it.

