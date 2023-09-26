World's 50 Best Hotels 2023: The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra only Indian hotel on the list; Passalacqua bags top spot

The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra is the only hotel in India to feature in the inaugural ranking of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 list that recognises hospitality properties from 35 different locations across six continents worldwide.

The accolade was bestowed by the 50 Best organization during a ceremony held in London.

India's The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra features on the 45th spot in the list.

"This recognition is a reflection of our relentless pursuit of perfection, the dedication of our team, and the timeless allure of The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra. Our commitment to providing guests with unrivalled experiences remains unwavering, and we invite travellers from around the world to join us in discovering the magic of the Taj Mahal from our exceptional vantage point," Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, said.

Passalacqua, the luxury boutique hotel on the shores of Lake Como, has been named The World's Best Hotel 2023. Set in an 18th-century villa that was the former home of composer Vincenzo Bellini, Passalacqua is the creation of the De Santis family, who are also behind Grand Hotel Tremezzo. Rates start at $1,300 per night, according to the 50 Best organization.

According to the list, Asia is home to 18 of The World’s 50 Best Hotels, including second, third, fourth and fifth place, awarded to Rosewood Hong Kong, Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, The Upper House in Hong Kong and Aman Tokyo, respectively.

La Mamounia, Marrakech, Morocco has bagged the sixth spot followed by Soneva Fushi, Maldives. One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit as well as Four Seasons Firenze, Florence, Italy, and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok have also been featured in the top 10 list.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 list is created from the votes of The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, which comprises 580 international well-travelled experts within the hotel and travel industry. The Academy is split into nine regions across the world, where each region is headed up by an Academy Chair.

The inaugural ranking also reveals that 21 of the winning properties are based in Europe. London solidifies its reputation as a global travel hub, with four hotels on the list-- Claridge’s (at number 16), The Connaught (at 22nd spot), NoMad London (46) and The Savoy (47), while two other UK properties were also winners -- Gleneagles in Scotland (at number 32) and The Newt in Bruton, Somerset (37).

"Our heartfelt congratulations go out to every hotel on the list, each of which has clearly made a lasting impression on our Academy of travel experts. We hope this list inspires travel lovers to book somewhere truly spectacular for their next trip," Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, commented.