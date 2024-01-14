'Worst airline award goes to...': TV actor Surbhi Chandna criticises Vistara airline for 'mental harassment'

Television actor Surbhi Chandna on Saturday voiced her grievances against Vistara airline, describing her ordeal as 'mental torture' after an incident at Mumbai airport. The "Naagin 5" actress took to X to express her frustration over the mishandling of her priority luggage by the airline, which she claims was offloaded without proper communication or assurance of its whereabouts.

Chandna further mentioned the unprofessional behavior and lack of training among the ground staff, specifically calling out an employee named Deepika Pawar for being particularly rude and unapologetic about the situation.

The WORST AIRLINE award goes to @airvistara A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them.they have wasted the entire day and i still have not been assured if the bag has reached the mum apt or no.. false promises by the incompetent staff horrible delays by airline — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) January 13, 2024

The airline responded quickly on X, requesting her booking details to resolve the situation.

"Hi Ms. Chandna, we are concerned to learn of your dissatisfaction. Please assist us with your booking details and a convenient time to connect via DM and we will have this addressed at the earliest. Thanks - Gauri," the airline wrote.

She asked her followers to reconsider flying with Vistara, suggesting they "think 100 times before you fly this pathetic airline."

"They are not sure if they can even arrange a vendor to send the bag in case they locate it all this after they have mentally tortured me. False promises by the incompetent staff has caused mental harassment...horrible delays by the airline...I suggest you'll to think a 100 times before you fly this pathetic airline," she wrote in a full post on her Instagram story.

In a separate social media post, she alleged that a Vistara ground staff member showed "extreme rudeness" at the Mumbai airport.

Surbhi Chandna is an Indian television actress who gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Dr. Ishani Arora in the medical drama series "Sanjivani," which aired in 2019.

Before her breakthrough role in "Sanjivani," Chandna gained popularity for her performance as Annika Trivedi in the romantic drama series "Ishqbaaaz," which aired from 2016 to 2018. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Nakuul Mehta was well-received by the audience.

