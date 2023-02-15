WPL auction: Pooja Vastrakar's father says he wants daughter to deposit Rs 1.9 cr auction money in fixed deposits

Pooja Vastrakar, who was recently bought for Rs 1.90 crore by Mumbai Indians (MI), has got a piece of advice from her father. Vastrakar's father Bandhan Ram wants his daughter to put her hard-earned money into fixed deposit (FD) schemes before leaving for the tournament, which starts next month. Vastrakar, who fought several odds before being selected for the Indian team, currently plays for Madhya Pradesh and India.

Talking about struggling days and the latest feat at the Women’s the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, Bandhan Ram said that he wants his daughter to save her money rather than splurging it here and there. He said Vastrakar bought him a Rs 15 lakh car before going for the T20 World Cup, which is a total “waste of money”, an Indian Express copy said.

“Bahut paise waste karti hai. Mai chahta hun ki ye saare paise ka FD kar le (She wastes a lot of money. I want her to open a fixed deposit account with all the money),” Bandhan Ram told The Indian Express.

A Fixed Deposit (FD) is an investment tool that offers safe and secure returns in the form of interest. Investors can put their money in a FD scheme for a fixed period and earn interest either at regular intervals or when the scheme attains maturity.

WPL inaugural auctions

A total of 448 woman cricketers went under the hammer for the Women’s Premier League, of which 269 were Indians and 179 were overseas players. The five participating teams have spent a total of Rs 59.5 crore at the 2023 auction.

Around 10 players were bought for Rs 1 crore, of them, four players were purchased for over Rs 2 crore.

Top 5 players at the auction were:

1. Smriti Mandhana, India (Base price of Rs 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore.

2. Harmanpreet Kaur, India (Base price of Rs 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 crore.

3. Sophie Devine, New Zealand (Base price of Rs 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 50 lakh.

4. Haley Matthews, West Indies (Base price of Rs 40 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 40 lakh.

5. Ashleigh Gardner, Australia (Base price of Rs 50 lakh) sold to to Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore.