Wrestlers’ protest: Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia booked after scuffle with Delhi Police

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have been booked for rioting and obstructing public servants on duty along with other protesters on Sunday, following a scuffle with security personnel. The wrestlers were trying to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, among much fanfare.

"The FIR has been registered at Parliament Street police station under New Delhi district against the organisers of the protest, including wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, and others who were part of the scuffle that took place at Jantar Mantar today with the police," a senior police officer said, as per news agency PTI.

The Delhi Police, following the scuffle cleared the site of the protest, Jantar Mantar, and said that the protesting wrestlers will not be allowed to return there. The police said that as many as 700 people, including 109 protesters and the three wrestlers were detained across the national capital. Women who were detained were released later in the evening.

The protest site is barely 3 km away from the new Parliament building. It saw chaotic scenes, and clashes between protesters and police after the wrestlers tried to breach the barricades. They were immediately taken in buses to different locations. The police then removed the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers who were conducting the month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

Olympian Sakshi Malik said that the movement is not over and that they will start their satyagraha at Jantar Mantar. “In this country, there will be no dictatorship but there will be satyagraha held by women wrestlers," she tweeted in Hindi.

Vinesh Phogat told news agency PTI that the police released her, Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat, and that the rest were still under detention. All the female wrestlers who were detained were released and the male wrestlers were also to be released later.

Opposition parties, who had also boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building, slammed the central government for ‘manhandling’ the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the “arrogant king”, indicating PM Modi, is crushing the voice of the people on the streets as the ‘coronation’ – a dig on the sceptre or the Sengol that was handed over to him – is over. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the entire episode "shameful” and demanded action.

Apart from them, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule and Left leaders condemned the treatment meted out to the protesting wrestlers.

