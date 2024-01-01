XPoSat: Isro's first mission to study black holes, colossal stars takes off; Details here

ISRO XPoSat launch: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on January 1 launched its first dedicated polarimetry mission, the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat). This is India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission to study dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions.

The X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite or XPoSAT would offer insights into celestial objects such as black holes making it the 60th launch in the PSLV rocket series.

The spacecraft is carrying primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to a low Earth orbit. POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays), the primary payload, will measure the degree and angle of polarisation in the medium X-ray energy range of 8-30 keV photons of astronomical origin. The XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) payload will offer spectroscopic information in the energy range of 0.8-15 keV.

Four Indian space startups will launch their payloads to demonstrate microsatellite subsystems, thrusters or small engines that keep satellites in desired orbits, and radiation shield coating for satellites onboard the PSLV-C58 mission.

Here are the top points of the mission:

1. With the launch of the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite or XPoSAT at 9.10 am, India will become the second country after the US to have an observatory to study black holes.

2. Using X-ray photons and their polarisation, XPoSAT will help study the radiation from near black holes and neutron stars.

4. It will carry out long-term spectral and temporal studies of cosmic X-ray sources.

It will also analyse polarisation and spectroscopic measurements of X-ray emissions from cosmic sources through POLIX and XSPECT payloads.

5. After the lift-off, the 44.4-meter-tall PSLV rocket would first deploy the primary satellite into a 650 km Low Earth Orbit around 21 minutes after the launch.

6. Later, the scientists would bring the satellite to a lower altitude of about 350 km by restarting the fourth stage of the vehicle, for conducting the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM-3) experiment.

7. The mission life is about 5 years. XPoSat is anticipated to bring substantial benefits to the astronomy community globally.

8. Black Holes are formed when stars 'die' and collapse under their own gravity. Black holes have the highest gravitational force in the universe and neutron stars have the highest densities.

9. The XPoSat satellite cost around Rs 250 crore (approximately $30 million) whereas the NASA IXPE, which was launched in 2021, cost around $188 million.

