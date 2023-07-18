Yamuna water level reaches Taj Mahal wall for first time in 45 years

The Yamuna river that wreaked havoc in the low-lying areas near it, as well as in the national capital, has reached the walls of the Taj Mahal, for the first time in 45 years. The river crossed the ‘low-level flood’ mark of 495 feet in Agra, and had reached 499.1 feet.

“The water level has been rising continuously for the past 3 days. The situation is under control currently. Wherever the flow of water has increased, all precautionary measures have been taken," said Ankit Khandelwal, Municipal Commissioner, Agra to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said that there is no threat to the heritage site even though the outer parts of Itimad-ud-Daula’s tomb and the Dussehra Ghat near the Taj Mahal have been inundated, as per a report in NDTV.

A garden of the 17th century UNESCO World Heritage Site has been submerged. However, the officials have said that water has not entered the basement of the Taj Mahal.

Yamuna greets Taj Mahal after 45 years! pic.twitter.com/Q93gPYYOnf — Common Man 101 (@CommonMan101CM) July 18, 2023

After heavy rainfall Yamuna river reaches walls of Taj mahal!

তাজের দুয়ারে যমুনা । pic.twitter.com/ikpgZDJtpU — Anil Bera (@AnilBer75410115) July 18, 2023

Other monuments such as Rambagh, Mehtab Bagh, Zohra Bagh and Kala Gumbad could also face a similar situation.

Officials said that the road leading up to the Taj Mahal is waterlogged due to the rising water levels and backflow of drains.

Rise in the level of Yamuna is due to the release of water from two barrages – in Okhla and Gokul, Mathura.

This comes just after the Yamuna rose to its highest level in 45 years last week, leading to the evacuation of people from low-lying areas to relief camps. On Monday, the evacuated residents returned to their houses as the Yamuna water level receded.

The Delhi government also announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 for all affected families. It also said that schools would provide books and uniforms to children who had lost the same in the floods.

As the Yamuna level inundated parts of the city, water reached the walls of Red Fort.

