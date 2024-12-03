'You are all going to die...': Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya indicted for killing ex-boyfriend, woman in Queens

Aliya Fakhri, sister of Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri, has been charged with first-degree murder and arson for allegedly setting a fire that killed her ex-boyfriend and his female companion in Queens, New York. Prosecutors allege that Aliya started the fire on November 2 after reportedly shouting, “You’re all going to die today.”

The blaze consumed a detached garage where Edward Jacobs, 35, and Anastasia Ettienne, 33, were trapped. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz stated that Ettienne initially went downstairs after realizing the building was on fire. However, she returned upstairs to try and rescue Jacobs, who was sleeping. “The building became engulfed with flames, and neither Jacobs nor Ettienne could escape,” Katz said.

Both victims succumbed to smoke inhalation and severe burns.

Jacobs, a plumber and father of three, had reportedly ended his relationship with Aliya a year ago. However, according to Jacobs’ mother, Aliya continued to pursue him. “Like any other person that is being rejected, he was letting her know like, ‘Yo, I’m done with you. Get away from me,’” she told The New York Post. “He’s been trying to tell her to leave him alone for the past year, but she wasn’t accepting the rejection.”

Jacobs’ mother clarified that the relationship between Jacobs and Ettienne was purely platonic, describing them as friends.

Aliya and Nargis Fakhri’s mother has rejected the accusations, expressing disbelief over the charges. Speaking to the New York Daily News, she said, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody.” She also revealed that Aliya had been battling opioid addiction.

Fakhri has been indicted on multiple charges, including four counts of first-degree murder and arson. She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted. Her next court appearance is scheduled for December 9.