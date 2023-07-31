'You can't see sun in Canada for 6-8 months,' desi netizens school Indian origin student; here's why

A video featuring an Indian woman studying biotech in Canada has gone viral on Twitter as it sparked a heated debate and drew criticism from desi netizens. In the video, the student named Ekta said she always dreamt of leaving India and highlighted her favourite aspects of living in Canada, including experiencing sunrises and sunsets and enjoying the North American country's scenery.

The video shows the woman responding to questions from a male presenter, where she discussed her academic pursuits and her aspirations of becoming a businesswoman in the future.

Sad that we don’t get to see sunrise and sunset in India.



Mudi ji rezine karo :) pic.twitter.com/ava07S4qw5 — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) July 30, 2023

However, her comments received mixed reactions on Twitter, with some users criticising her for expressing a desire to leave India and praising Canada, while others supported her by saying women are indeed unsafe in India.

Some Twitter users raised concerns about the quality of Indian students going to Canada, claiming that Canada mostly imports India's "trash."

Netizens were mystified at her saying that she gets to experience sunrise and sunset in Canada, a country where sun could barely be seen for at least six months.

Canada, where the sun isn’t even properly visible for six months in a year 😁 https://t.co/32s31W3usv — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) July 30, 2023

Not generalising, but the fact of the matter is Canada is mostly importing India's trash. I've personally experienced people who couldn't read and write in english properly are scoring 8-9 bands in IELTS. People who say Canada has more opportunities than India are fools. ++ https://t.co/pxeIKBv7sI — Sid 🇮🇳 (@Bhalamaanas) July 30, 2023

They alleged that some individuals who are not proficient in English are scoring high in language proficiency exams like IELTS, leading to skepticism about Canada's opportunities compared to India's.

One user even said that this video shows the mental aptitude of people migrating to Canada, which I consider most morally corrupt country in the world.

This tweet shows the Mental aptitude of ppl migrating to Canada 🇨🇦



Which I consider most morally corrupt country in the world https://t.co/bb1CoFeMau — Dr Shark ( Dr Naresh ) (@SharkNaresh) July 30, 2023

Canadian NRIs are the dumbest of the lot lmao 🤡 https://t.co/KubLlO3m8n — Akshay Kapoor (@akshaykapoor93) July 30, 2023

Meanwhile, some users came in support of the woman and asked others to stop body-shaming her just because she doesn’t align with your thoughts. Some even said that India isn’t safe for a woman and that is one of the reasons why she left.

india is hell for women bc of you guys https://t.co/S1HaaP6EfI — nipra3.0 💫 laopoless (@wenzhoustoaster) July 30, 2023

How many of y'all city folks get to see sunrise & sunset in India??? Everyone is busy commuting to work/college/school & women getting back to cook for the family. All you see is traffic & sh*tty men, Canada has lesser people compared so she's not wrong you know 😏 https://t.co/soZsvoQbqP July 30, 2023

Recently, Canada unveiled a new work permit programme that is aimed primarily at attracting tech talent for the North American country. It includes the introduction of a work permit category for individuals currently holding H-1B specialty occupation visas in the United States. This work permit stream will enable H-1B visa holders to apply for a Canadian work permit, while also offering study and work permit opportunities for their family members accompanying them.

