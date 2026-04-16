Gold, Silver rates on April 16: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on March 23, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,536 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,241 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,70,100 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,551 14,256 11,667 Mumbai 15,536 14,241 11,652 Kolkata 15,536 14,241 11,652 Chennai 15,623 14,321 11,941

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

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City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,701 2,70,100 Mumbai 2,701 2,70,100 Kolkata 2,701 2,70,100 Chennai 2,751 2,75,100

MCX closing prices (as on April 15, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly lower at ₹1,54,245 per 10 grams on Friday. Silver faced heavier selling, with MCX prices falling nearly 0.90% to ₹2,50,470 per kg, though physical market rates were slightly higher at about ₹2,27,960.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,54,245 per 10 gm Down 0.14% Silver ₹2,50,470 per kg Down 0.94%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.