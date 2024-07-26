'You should be ready to...': Pakistani woman recounts 'disgusting' behaviour by hiring managers

A Pakistani woman shared an unexpected encounter with a potential employer, while she reached out for the job opportunity the company had laid out. The woman with an X account named, @_dinatweets_, reportedly belonging to Adina Hira a Pakistani resident shared her order in a post on the social media platform.

In the post she shared a picture of her WhatsApp chats with the person, who offered her a well paying job of a personal secretary, in return of "spending quality time with the boss."

Being a girl in Pakistan is too difficult! I applied for a job on the Indeed website, which was for fresh graduates, and this is the message I received. It's unbelievable!! Who knows how many innocent girls they must have taken advantage of. When a fresh graduate looks for a job, pic.twitter.com/QCDTeRZlLr — Adina Hira (@_dinatweets_) July 23, 2024

Her post read, "Being a girl in Pakistan is too difficult! I applied for a job on the Indeed website, which was for fresh graduates, and this is the message I received. It's unbelievable!! Who knows how many innocent girls they must have taken advantage of."

The job profile was opened up by a well real estate developer in Pakistan, Giga Group. A person reportedly posing as the company employee . The person offered an in-hand salary of PKR 45,000, however, expecting more than just office work in return.

In the chat screenshots that Hira shared, one of the hiring managers informed her that she "needs to be prepared to collaborate with the boss on various activities." When Hira requested further clarification, the manager replied, "You should be ready to spend some quality time with your boss."

Responding to this, Hira wrote in the post, "When a fresh graduate looks for a job, they either encounter such disgusting people or those with wealthy parents who get in through references. This country is hell!"

Many users reacted to this post, sharing their stance on how the girl did the right thing by bringing the incident to light.

One person wrote, "File an appeal for harassment with federal ombudsperson. It's the safest & quickest way to get justice. They will have to pay for this."

Another user worries about the safety of the woman after her post garnered quite a lot attention.