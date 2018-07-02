You'll once again need a dictionary to understand Shashi Tharoor's tweet!

Shashi Tharoor who is known for his fluency expertise of the English language, has time and again, sent netizens scampering to the dictionary. And now, he has done it again! Sharing an anecdote on Twitter, Tharoor said that while discussing media's voyeurism with a friend, he was challenged to find a rhyming word for 'prurient'. One only needs to think for a second to realise the redundancy of this 'challenge'. Why is anyone challenging the MP in matters of the English language is, honestly, beyond us. But Tharoor saw a chance and he took it.

So, he posted a poem that goes thus:

Our media is often prurient,

Around money some are esurient;

Many are visibly parturient,

When birthing their inner scripturient.

A mischievous friend (to whom I was complaining about the voyeurism of our media) challenged me to find a rhyme for the word "prurient". So I did: - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 2, 2018

Like many, you must be thinking what these words are and what do they mean (and how come you have never seen them before). Well, don't fret, we are here to help:

(adj) having or encouraging an excessive interest in sexual matters, especially the sexual activity of others

Esurient: (adj) hungry or greedy

Parturient: (adj) in labour or about to give birth

Scripturient: (adj) (obsolete) having a strong urge to write

We hope that makes it a bit clearer for you.

One of Shashi Tharoor's most iconic tweets was about the "exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations" that left Twitterati in splits earlier this year. It unleashed thousands of memes and reactions from netizens and became the go-to comeback in case one wanted to baffle someone.

Before that the MP confused everyone when he tweeted, "I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!" Again that time, netizens rushed to Google what rodomontade means.

At least, the MP is making every one fluent in English one word at a time.