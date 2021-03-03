Young Elon Musk was so good in computer aptitude test, it shocked examiners!

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk's grades in a computer aptitude test, when he was 17, were so good the examiners could not believe them.

Elon's mother Maye Musk shared the three-decade old test results of her son on Twitter. Maye Musk revealed that her multi-billionaire son had to be re-tested because "examiners had never seen such a high score before".

.@elonmusk I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom pic.twitter.com/7sGxAvLF4r Maye Musk (@mayemusk) March 3, 2021

The test result is signed by the Director of Information Management at the University of Pretoria in South Africa. Musk briefly attended the University of Pretoria before moving to Canada at the age of 17.

The letter, dated 1989, reads: "I have requested ISM (SA) to conduct aptitude tests on Elon Musk regarding computer programming etc. The results were outstanding." Musk scored an A+ in both Operating and Programming.

Musk's results immediately went viral with netizens hailing Musk's brilliance from an early age.

