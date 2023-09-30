Young techie scores dream internship in Bengaluru startup via online challenge; here's how

Tech literates are increasingly taking advantage of online platforms to showcase their talents. Taking this route, a gifted techie recently landed an internship with a blossoming startup based in Bengaluru, thanks to a compelling performance in an online challenge.

Ayush, a tech enthusiast recently accepted an internship as a Frontend Engineer at the Bengaluru-based startup, Dukaan. His venture began with a single tweet from Subhash Choudhary, the co-founder of Dukaan.

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Subhash Choudhary threw down a unique gauntlet to prospective front-end developers. He shared a Figma design and challenged candidates to reproduce it flawlessly in HTML with 100%-pixel accuracy. The prize on offer was a guaranteed interview opportunity with Dukaan - a reward that added a tangible punch to the challenge.

Joined @mydukaanapp as a Frontend Engineering Intern.



Thank you @subhashchy for giving me this opportunity.



I am looking forward to giving everything and more.



Super pumped. https://t.co/JCMBWDZ8fA — ayush⚡️ (@emAyush56) September 29, 2023

For the unversed, Figma is a popular design tool that is used by many companies to create prototypes and mockups of their products. It is a powerful tool that can be used to create complex and detailed designs.

Replicating a Figma design in HTML with 100% pixel-perfection is not an easy task. It requires a good understanding of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. It also requires a lot of patience and precision.

Ayush eagerly accepted the challenge, and his hard work paid off. He landed an interview with Dukaan.

Netizens appreciated his talent and hard work on X. “Great work man. Congratulations!,” a user wrote. Another one commented, “ Welcome to fight club.” “I saw you yesterday through the glass walls,” a third user wrote. "hey bro, i am curious to know what you made, can you dm me your work," a user wrote.

Great work man! Congratulations. — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) September 29, 2023

Loved your project Oopla, the website is really good @emAyush56 — Vikhyat bhatnagar (@Vikhyatbhatnag1) September 29, 2023

hey bro i am very curious to know what you made, can you dm me your work, — Aryan.js👨‍💻 (@i_AryanSharma17) September 29, 2023

A few weeks later, Aditya was contacted by the startup. He was informed that he had won the challenge and that he was being offered an internship.

Also Read: Shark Tank India 3: OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal joins in as youngest Shark on the panel