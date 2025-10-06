'You’re not in...': Manager’s ‘medicine hero’ remark triggers debate on toxic work culture in Indian offices 

A post on Reddit’s r/IndianWorkplace subreddit recently went viral after an employee shared a WhatsApp conversation with his manager, who refused to grant leave for a headache. The post, titled “My manager when I ask for a leave,” included screenshots of the chat and quickly drew outrage across social media.

In the conversation, the employee mentioned that he had a headache and might need the day off. His manager’s response was blunt: “Take the medicine and come. It’s nothing, it will get better. It’s just a headache.”

When the employee later informed the manager that the headache persisted and he couldn’t come in, the manager doubled down — replying, “Take the medicine hero. You don’t get leave for a headache. What are you talking about? You are not in school anymore. You’re part of the company now. Take some rest if needed, but come to the office.”

The dismissive tone of the exchange — particularly the line “take the medicine hero” — struck a chord online, symbolizing the lack of empathy often seen in corporate hierarchies.

The post has since gone viral, with users criticizing the toxic work culture that prioritizes attendance over employee well-being. One Redditor commented, “That is so horrible. You are entitled to sick leave, just apply for one.” Another added, “Always remember, they won’t think twice before replacing you. Never give your 100% to such companies.”

Several users also shared practical advice, urging employees to set boundaries and maintain documentation of such instances. “Make note of each and every instance — messages, mails, or recordings. When the time is right, hit them with all this incriminating evidence,” wrote one commenter.

The viral post has reignited conversations about employee rights, mental health, and workplace boundaries in India — with many arguing that the normalization of such managerial behavior is both unprofessional and demoralizing.

As one user aptly summed it up: “If your company doesn’t respect your health, it doesn’t deserve your hard work.”