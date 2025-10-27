'You're one good cold email away from...': Bengaluru entrepreneur on what led to a long-term bond with Nithin Kamath

Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Dilip Kumar has shared how a single, well-written cold email paved the way for a professional association with Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath. In a post on X, Kumar shared a screenshot of a 2018 email exchange that reflected cordial interactions not only with Kamath but also with his wife, Seema Patil.

Kumar wrote in his post: "The cold email that got my first investor and my current boss. Every relationship starts with someone taking the risk to reach out first. You’re one good cold email away from changing your trajectory. If you write it like you mean it."

The cold email that got my first investor and my current boss. Every relationship starts with someone taking the risk to reach out first. You’re one good cold email away from changing your trajectory. If you write it like you mean it. https://t.co/yCuQJPPuXz pic.twitter.com/qn08SuKYfp — Dilip Kumar (@kmr_dilip) October 26, 2025

The post went viral within no time, with netizens sharing their own experiences and reflecting on the power of strong communication.

"Hahaha I love your subject line. Take notes everyone," a user said. To this, Kumar replied, "That was the company name (sic)."

"I reached out to you in 2023 with an edited podcast clip featuring you. I followed up a couple of times but never heard back. I even tried reaching out on Whatsapp (That was dumb). But thanks! I still kept going and improved," a fellow netizen said.

A third user said: "It's inspiring how a simple cold email can open doors to valuable relationships. Taking that first step really pays off in the end!"

Tagging Nithin Kamath, a fourth user commented: "Nithin Kamath is a gem when it comes to making you feel special. Had a few interaction over email with him.. it was always special (sic)."

A well-crafted cold email can do much more than grab attention — it can open doors to new opportunities, spark meaningful professional relationships, and leave a lasting impression. By showing initiative, clarity, and respect for the recipient’s time, such emails demonstrate strong communication skills and credibility.