'You've got thousands of crores...but this all will mean s***': Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri's master-class on fitness

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri recently dropped a powerful message on the importance of fitness. While speaking to Peak XV Partners' Managing Director Mohit Bhatnagar, he stated that regardless of the amount of wealth one holds, it is meaningless if a person lacks physical health and vitality.

“After 20 years, when you have thousands of crores in your bank account and not an able body to use it, this all will mean shit,” Chhetri said.

As the leader and driving force behind the Indian football team, Chhetri emphasized that keeping fit should be an integral part of one's life.

Chhetri also spoke about the importance of having a healthy lifestyle, saying, "You can't eat everything and then expect to be fit." He added that it is important to get enough sleep, eat a healthy diet, and exercise regularly.

The footballer also said that finding the right balance between work, madness, fitness, and health will help you in achieving a well-rounded life. While it is important to work hard and be successful, it is also important to take care of yourself and enjoy your life.

“Find the right balance between your work, your madness, your fitness, and your health – and stick to it," Chhetri said. He believes that sticking to a mantra that works for you will put you on a path to exponential growth.

It is easy to set goals, but much harder to stick with them and achieve them. However, Chhetri said that the most impressive thing a person can do is to set a goal, work towards it regularly, and achieve it.

“It can be a small thing, waking up at 6 am, eating breakfast at 8 am, going to the office at 12 pm, conducting a team meeting at 3 pm, going to the gym at 6 pm, eating dinner at 9 pm, and sleeping at 10 pm. It doesn’t matter, your itinerary is yours and you should just stick to it,” he said in the interview.

Chhetri said that the fitter one is, the smarter s/he will think and he also mentioned that it is supported by a growing body of scientific research.

