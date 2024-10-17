Zepto caught in fire, again! Bengaluru woman calls out app for inappropriate notification calling her 'cutie'

A woman in Bengaluru sparked outrage after receiving a push notification from quick commerce platform Zepto that referred to her as "cutie." The promotional message was intended to advertise a brand of banana chips, but the tone of the communication raised eyebrows and led to wider discussions on social media.

The recipient, Mahak Verma, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her shock at the message, which read, "Cutie_mahak, you got the following request from Namaskaram Banana Chips Original Style Salted." Verma criticized the use of such informal and personal language when addressing a stranger, deeming it inappropriate for a reputable brand.

@ZeptoNow why do you think its appropriate to call a random stranger CUTIE?

How is it any different from a guy on street calling a girl sweetie, dear, lovely and what not. That is harrasment and this is Not? #NotAppropriate #Zepto #Pushnotification #harassment #badmarketing pic.twitter.com/cjMhWaYd7s — Mahak Verma (@MahakVerma11) October 11, 2024

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Verma elaborated: "Yesterday, I received a push notification from Zepto, which very conveniently addressed me as 'Cutie_mahak.' It instantly reminded me of all the uncomfortable experiences many teenage girls in India endure."

She emphasised the importance of professionalism and respect in brand communication, particularly in an era focused on women's safety and empowerment through regulations like the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH).

Moreover, Verma highlighted the ramifications of casual language in marketing, asserting that respect in everyday interactions is vital for enhancing women's safety. While some friends speculated she may have overreacted, Verma conducted an Instagram poll to gauge public opinion on the matter.

The i-Pill backlash

This incident is not isolated, as Zepto has faced similar backlash before. Earlier, the platform drew criticism for sending an unsolicited email to another Bengaluru resident, Pallavi Pareek, that read, “I miss you, Pallavi. Says i-Pill emergency contraceptive pill,” complete with emoticons.

This message left Pareek questioning the company's ethical standards. In response, Zepto acknowledged the mistake and offered an apology on LinkedIn, stating, "Hey Pallavi, we messed up, and we are truly sorry. We understand how thoughtless and potentially harmful this was."