Zepto co-founder asks for student's CV directly after his post on job application goes viral; see details

A job seeker recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share an interesting story of how an online grocery company's billionaire co-founder reached out to him directly for his CV. Yash Acharya, who reportedly applied for the role of a product design intern with Zepto has shared a post, which is now going viral on social media.

Acharya had applied for the role of a product design intern to work at the online grocery delivery platform. However, he revealed that he received an e-mail with the subject line saying, "You’d be a great fit for this Delivery Boy (Mumbai) role at Zepto!"

He took to X to share a screenshot of the e-mail received from Zepto, and said, “Par maine to product designer ke liye apply kiya tha (But I applied for the role of a product designer)."

His post garnered the attention of several netizens, including the company's co-founder and CTO Kaivalya Vohra, who then reached out to the boy directly and asked him to share his work portfolio.

"Hey, saw your tweet. Could you send over a resume/portfolio?" Vohra wrote. The recent post has already garnered over 4,000 views on the platform.

"The tweet reached the right place," a user wrote. Some even congratulated the user while many others were taken by surprise seeing the response of the co-founder.

Zepto was started in 2021 at the peak of the pandemic by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra and became one of the highest-funded quick-commerce startups in the country, giving intense competition to Swiggy Instamart and Zomato-owned Blinkit.

In an interaction with Business Today earlier, Palicha said that the 10-min grocery delivery company Zepto, that stands at a valuation of $900 million, can become profitable within a year but that’s not the dream they are working towards. He said the focus is to expand first and become profitable later.