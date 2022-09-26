Zerodha rubbishes rumours about app being down, says Kite web login process changed

Amid users reporting issues in accessing the Zerodha and Upstox portals, the online brokerage said that there are no issues from their front. It added that users faced glitches in accessing the portal due to a change in log in process for its Kite portal.

The company spokesperson said, “I would like to bring this to your notice that we had absolutely no issue from our side. People faced individual issues due to a recent change made for Kite web log in. We shared the update with all our customers on September 23.”

The spokesperson added Kite web login PIN will no longer be required from today and that users will have to enter a secure App Code. This App Code can be obtained through the Kite mobile app by opening it. He further stated, “If you are using external TOTP, nothing changes. This change improves account security and is keeping in line with new regulations.”

A user wrote on Twitter, “Zerodha, Upstox, HDFC Securities most of the brokers showing login issues. What kind of nonsense rules are these by regulators. You people don’t want retailers to make money.”

Earlier in the day, Upstox had informed its users when the issue was resolved. The online brokerage tweeted, “Resolved: Intermittent login issues. We have resolved the login issue you may have earlier today. You can successfully login on our mobile or web platforms. Thank you for your patience.”

Furthermore, Sensex has tanked 732 points or 1.26 per cent at 57,367 and NIfty moved down 249 points or 1.44 per cent at 17,078 as of 12:34 pm.

