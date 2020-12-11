Twitterati wish Ambani family on birth of baby boy; welcome 'Junior Ambani'

On Thursday the Ambani and Mehta families announced the birth of a baby boy to Shloka and Akash Ambani. The baby born on Thursday morning has already been called Junior Ambani by Twitterati. "Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families," said a spokesperson.

Parimal Nathwani, Director at Reliance Industries and Rajya Sabha MP soon posted a picture of Mukesh Ambani with the new baby. Ambani was all smiles in the first picture with his grandson. "This is indeed a day to rejoice. Lots of love and blessings for the baby," said Nathwani.

Congratulations to Shloka & Akash Ambani for the birth of their baby boy. I also congratulate Shri Mukeshbhai, Neetabhabhi and the entire Ambani Family for the arrival of the new member. This is indeed a day to rejoice. Lots of love and blessings for the baby. pic.twitter.com/CVtRfPp0Rk â Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 10, 2020

Soon after the picture went viral, wishes for the new parents and grandparents poured in from all quarters. "Many many congratulations to Shloka & Akash Ambani ji on becoming proud parents of a baby boy today . Sending the newest Ambani so much love," said a user while another said, "Congratulations to Ambani family. Mr.Mukesh & Neeta Ambani being proud grandparents. Shloka & Akash have become parents to a baby boy."

On the birth of your grandson/son heartiest congratulations to you both, Shloka and Akash and all other members in the family. Continue to prosper and stay blessed. https://t.co/WNBD0y9edn â Nutan (@nutannutanbahl) December 11, 2020

Newest Rohit Sharma fan arrives in ambani house todayðð

Congratulations to Akash and shloka ambani pic.twitter.com/UDkGSuxbs7 â ð¨ð§ððð¥ð¦ð - ð¥ð¢ â¤ï¸ð (@Asur99077090) December 10, 2020

Many many many congratulations to Shloka & Akash Ambani on becoming proud parents of a baby boy today .

Sending the newest Ambani so much love â¤ @reliancegroup@AmbaniTinapic.twitter.com/OFVM7s7Rw1 â Sridhar Reddy Vakiti (@urssrilu666) December 11, 2020

After Doning So many Roles in the Corporate World and Ruling The Indian Business Diaspora for Decades.



Here is Mukesh Ambani jumping into the Role of a Great GrandFather.



Junior Ambani - Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai..



Wishes ðð¼ðð» pic.twitter.com/DaP7geMHPA â Raghavan JV (@IamRagbon) December 10, 2020

Congratulations @mukeshambani01 Bhai And Nita Ambani For Becoming Grandpa And Grandma.ALLAH SWT Bless Akash Shloka And Baby Boy Allahumma Khair Ameen ð§â¤ï¸ð¦ â Mohammad Karimulla (@Karim_IND) December 10, 2020

Congratulations to Ambani family. Mr.Mukesh & Neeta Ambani being proud grandparents. Shloka & Akash have become parents to a baby boy. #MukeshAmbani#AkashAmbani#ShlokaAmbanipic.twitter.com/tQ8iua8eu7 â Rajeev Dikshit (@rajivdixit1) December 10, 2020

The couple met as toddlers studying at Dhirubhai Ambani school. Eventually they went on to date and Akash popped the question in Goa in 2018. Akash and Shloka tied the knot in 2019. Their wedding saw a long list of high-profile performances and visitors. Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers performed at their wedding in functions spread across days and cities from Mumbai to St Moritz.

