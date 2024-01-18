7 killed as Pakistan counter strikes against 'terrorist hideouts' in Iran

Seven people have lost their lives as Pakistan carried out counter strikes against "terrorist hideouts" in Iran. These people were not of Irani origin, an official told Iran's news agency IRNA. A series of explosions rocked the Iranian city of Saravan on Thursday morning, according to the deputy governor general of Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The action came a day after Iran's air attack at the two bases of militant group Jaish al-Adl in Balochistan. Islamabad confirmed the strikes in an official statement and said that the counter strikes were an intelligence-based operation codenamed 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar'," an official statement read.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said that Pakistan has consistently raised "concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran."

The statement further said that Islamabad shared multiple dossiers "on the presence and activities of these terrorists" with Tehran. "However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars," it added.

"This action is a manifestation of Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred," the statement further read.

A source within the Pakistani intelligence circles said that the strikes were targeted at Baloch militants operating inside Iran. The official told news agency Reuters that the militants targeted belonged to the BLF, alluding to the Balochistan Liberation Front. The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) is seeking independence for Balochistan from Pakistan.

Also Read: 'South Delhi was too expensive, moved to Dwarka': MobiKwik founder says his house was startup's 1st office