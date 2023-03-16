700 Indian students to face deportation from Canada due to fake visa documents

About 700 Indian students are reportedly facing deportation from Canada as their admission offer letters to educational institutions were found to be fake. These students received the deportation letters from the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) recently.

Chaman Singh Batth, one of the students who became a part of the deportation drive told indianarrative.com, that after passing out from class 12th, about 700 students applied for study visas through Brijesh Mishra-led Education Migration Services in Jalandhar. These visa applications were filed in 2018 onwards till 2022.

Mishra reportedly charged anywhere between Rs 16 and Rs 20 lakhs for all expenses, including admission fees to the premier institute Humber college. However, it did not include the air tickets and security deposits.

After landing in Toronto, Batth said that he and the other students who were heading to Humber college, got a call from Mishra who told them that all seats in the courses offered to them got filled.

Mishra further added that they would have to wait until the beginning of the next semester after six months or take admission in some other college to save time. However, Mishra reimbursed their Humber college fee which further strengthened the belief of these students in him.

These students then took admission to another college and completed their course, following which they were issued work permits.

As these students submitted their 'admission offer letter' while applying for PR in Canada, the CBSA found that these letters were fake. After the fraud was revealed, deportation notices were issued to all the students.

Reportedly, the CBSA officials didn't accept the claims of innocence of victims as there was no proof that agent Mishra compiled and arranged all the documents.

The Canadian authority also refused to accept the failure of the Canadian visa and airport authorities which issued visas and permitted them entry by checking the authenticity of all documents.

