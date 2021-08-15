Afghan leaders form coordination council to meet Taliban, manage transfer of power

Afghan leaders have created a coordination council to meet with the Taliban and manage the transfer of the power, after the religious militia's lightening offensive swept to the capital, Kabul.

In a statement posted on social media by former president Hamid Karzai, he said the body will be lead by the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, as well as the leader of Hizb-e-Islami, Gulbudin Hekmatyar, and himself.

The statement said the move was to prevent chaos and reduce the suffering of the people, and to manage peace and a peaceful transfer.

Also Read: As Taliban enter Kabul, Afghan official says President Ghani has left for Tajikistan

Also Read: UP attracted investment worth Rs 4 lakh crore; now a role model for law and order: CM Yogi Adityanath