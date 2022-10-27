Are Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty richer than King Charles III himself? Check details here 

Net worth of Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his spouse Akshata Murty and the assets owned by the couple have generated great public interest ever since Sunak entered and won the race to 10 Downing Street. Sunak and Murty might be the richest ever occupants of the 10 Downing Street as their net worth exceeds that of the British Monarch King Charles III himself.

According to Labour Party MP Nadia Whittome, the couple has a fortune of ￡730,000,000 and this is twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have an estimated wealth of ￡300 million to ￡350 million.

Whittome tweeted, “Rishi Sunak and his wife sit on a fortune of ￡730,000,000. That’s around twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III. Remember this whenever he talks about making “tough decisions” that working class people will pay for.”

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty’s net worth, properties

The couple entered The Sunday Times UK Rich List at number 222 with a net worth of ￡730,000, 000 or $837 million in May this year. Part of their net worth comes from Akshata Murty’s share in IT behemoth Infosys, founded by her father NR Narayana Murthy. Murty owned a 0.93 per cent or 3,89,57,096 shares in the IT major as of September 30.

According to company data, Murty earned huge annual dividends from her stake in Infosys. Murty is eligible for Rs 64.27 crore worth of dividends as of October 27. Apart from this, she is also one of the directors at the British menswear brand New & Lingwood and pay-as-you-go chain Digme Fitness.

She is also a director of Catamaran Ventures UK which provides funding to start-ups and was founded by Sunak and Murty in 2013.

Moving on, the couple owns four properties in the UK and California. These properties include a ￡7 million five-room house in Kensington, a 12-acre Georgian mansion in Yorkshire worth around ￡1.5 million, a flat on Old Brompton Road in west London and a ￡5.5 million Santa Monica beach penthouse, The Guardian reported.

When Sunak was questioned on his net worth being more than Queen Elizabeth II

When Sunak was asked in August about how he is richer than the British Monarch, he said Brits should not hold his wealth against him. While addressing a leadership hustings event, Sunak commented, “I think in our country, we judge people not by their bank account, we judge them by their character and their actions. And yes, I’m really fortunate to be in the situation I’m in now, but I wasn’t born like this.”

He added, “My parents worked really hard to provide me with all these opportunities. I’m not going to apologise for what they did for me. And, in fact, that’s why I want to do this job because I want to provide those opportunities for everyone else.”

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla’s net worth

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have a combined net worth of ￡300 million to ￡350 million. Their main sources of income are the crown estate, the Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchy of Cornwall, all of which they inherited after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Their net worth comes from Crown Estate ($19.5 billion), Buckingham Palace ($$4.9 billion), Duchy of Cornwall ($1.3 billion), Duchy of Lancaster ($748 million), Kensington Palace ($630 million) and Crown Estate Scotland ($592 million).

The crown estate is a term used to describe lands and holdings worth ￡15.6 billion belonging to the British monarchy. The crown estate also manages the around 16,000 acre-long Windsor Castle, which includes parkland, ancient woodland and the Ascot racecourse. King Charles III also inherited Queen Elizabeth II’s personal assets worth nearly $500 million. These came from investments, art collection, jewellery and real estate holdings like Balmoral Castle.

