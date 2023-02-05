At least 5 injured in explosion in Pakistan's Quetta: Report

A huge bomb blast has been reported in Quetta in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, leaving several people injured. The blast reportedly took place near the FC Mussa checkpoint.

At least five people were injured in the explosion, Pakistani news site Dawn.com, revealed.

According to local media reports, the explosion took place in a secure area near the Quetta Police headquarters and the entrance of Quetta Cantonment.

Reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment. The city is under strict security due to a PSL cricket match. pic.twitter.com/lZcfn1VQRU February 5, 2023

Edhi worker Zeeshan Ahmed, who is leading the rescue operation on the site, told Dawn.com that the injured persons have been moved to the Civil Hospital, Quetta.

He said police and emergency teams have arrived at the site and the area has been cordoned off.

The explosion comes days after a blast inside a mosque shook Peshawar’s Police Lines area, with officials stating that at least 59 people were killed and 157 were injured. The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the explosion, according to the Pakistan-based daily Dawn.

Geo News reported that a 'suicide attacker' blew himself up inside the mosque during prayers. The suicide attacker was reportedly present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself. The blast took place as Zuhr prayers were being offered.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast and said the attackers behind the incident 'have nothing to do with Islam'. He said terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan. Sharif promised that people's sacrifices will not go in vain. "The entire nation is standing united against the menace of terrorism," he said.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the 'terrorist suicide attack' and expressed sympathies with the families of the victims. "It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering and properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism," he added.

