Belarus grants exile to rebel Wagner chief, ex-Kremlin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin 

Belarus on Tuesday welcomed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the rebel leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced. He added that some of Wagner troops were welcome to stay “for some time” in the country at their own expense.

Lukashenko also claimed he convinced Putin to not “destroy” the Wagner Group and its chief Prigozhin. He further said he suggested Putin to talk to the Wagner boss and his commanders. The Belarusian President added Prigozhin has been assured of his safety and the safety of his fighters.

“The most dangerous thing, as I understood it, is not what the situation was, but how it could develop and its consequences,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by CNN. As per Lukashenko, Putin told him: “Listen, Alex, it’s useless. He (Prigozhin) doesn’t even pick up the phone, he doesn’t want to talk to anyone”.

Lukashenko further said he managed to talk to the Wagner chief and purportedly warned him that he could be crushed like a bug if the Wagner troops continued their advance into Moscow. Describing his conversation with Prigozhin, Lukashenko said the first 30 minutes of the interaction were marked by excessive use of swear words.

Was Prigozhin's exile a part of a deal?

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s exile in Belarus was part of a deal between Kremlin and Belarus that ended the Wagner mutiny in Russia in less than 24 hours after it began. Shortly after this, Putin spoke on national television and branded the leaders of the rebellion as traitors.

The Wagner Group boss was not seen in Russia since Saturday after he waved to well-wishers in Rostov from a vehicle. Prigozhin issued an audio statement on Monday. A private jet, which reportedly belongs to Prigozhin on Tuesday, flew from the Russian city of Rostov to an air base situated in the southwest of the Belarusian capital Minsk.

Russian authorities on Tuesday said they have closed a criminal investigation into the uprising. They added that no armed rebellion charges will be pressed against Prigozhin or his followers.

Why is Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner Group protesting against the military?

Prigozhin’s rebellion earlier this month marked a sudden escalation of the ongoing tensions between the Wagner Group and the Russian military. Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former Kremlin ally, seized control of a southern military headquarters and directed private Wagner troops towards Moscow.

The former Kremlin ally sought the resignation of the current Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. The tensions between Wagner Group and the Russian army had been escalating for months. Prigozhin has made scathing allegations against the generals’ handling of the Russia-Ukraine war and also blamed them for other Russian losses.

