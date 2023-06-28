'Adipurush' domestic box office collection day 12: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film struggles to touch Rs 300 crore

Adipurush has seen a consistent drop in its earnings with the film raking a meagre Rs 1.90 crore at the domestic box office on its second Tuesday, as per early estimates. With this, the film’s total earnings at the box office have reached Rs 279.78 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Adipurush minted Rs 2.13 crore on its second Monday, Rs 7.20 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 5.25 crore on its second Saturday, and Rs 3.40 crore on its second Friday. Despite the consistent fall in its India box office collections, Adipurush has crossed the Rs 450 crore mark worldwide as of Tuesday. The latest Prabhas film has been in a free fall at the box office ever since its first Monday as its collections fell by over 75 per cent to Rs 10.70 crore.

Adipurush minted Rs 86.75 crore on its first Friday, Rs 65.25 crore on its first Saturday, and Rs 69.10 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film’s collection reached Rs 221.10 crore on the first weekend. This fall in Adipurush’s box office was triggered by negative reviews, massive ticket booking cancellations and a reduction of shows in theatres across the country.

Meanwhile, the famous 1987 Ramayan serial will air again on Shemaroo TV from July 3 amid the Adipurush row. The show will air from July 3 at 7:30 pm on Shemaroo TV channel. The iconic show featured Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Late Dara Singh as Lord Hanumana and Late Arvind Trivedi as demon king Ravana.

The show, which was originally aired on Doordarshan from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1987, received huge response from the audience when it was aired again during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. The announcement comes at a time when the iconic TV show is being compared with Prabhas' latest pan-India film on social media.

Twitter users said that every actor in the iconic 1987 mythological serial lived their characters. Adipurush, on the other hand, has been criticised over crass dialogues, poor visual effects (VFX) and inappropriate depiction of the characters of the Ramayana.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan and Devdatta Nage in lead roles.

